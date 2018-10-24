How many tacos did Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut throw down to win at Taco Throwdown 7?

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut gobbled down 92 tacos in 8 minutes and was crowned the Taco Eating World Champion at Taco Truck Throwdown 7 on Saturday afternoon, July 29, 2017, in Fresno, California.
Here's how and when you can get a free Taco Bell taco thanks to Boston's Mookie Betts

Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

October 24, 2018

Even if you’re not a baseball fan, paying attention to Tuesday night’s World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox was worth it for taco-lovers.

Mookie Betts became America’s favorite baseball player — well, for those that enjoy a free taco — after he stole second base in the bottom of the first inning in Boston’s 8-4 victory in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.

Betts’ first-inning swipe means Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating stores.

Every resident in all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to receive one free taco per person on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

There are several locations throughout South Florida and the rest of the Sunshine State.

For a full nationwide listing of stores, click here.

