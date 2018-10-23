Los Angeles meets Boston in Game 1 of the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in AL East)
Boston; Tuesday, 8:09 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 155 strikeouts in regular season) Red Sox: Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 237 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Boston to take on the Red Sox in Game 1 of the World Series. Boston took down New York in the ALCS, while Los Angeles defeated Milwaukee in the NLCS. Boston is hitting a collective .268 this year, led by Mookie Betts' mark of .346. Los Angeles has allowed just 2.1 runs per game in Kershaw's starts this year. The Red Sox have won eight of their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 6-4 in their last 10 games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger is batting .260 with a .334 on-base percentage and .470 slugging percentage in 162 games this season for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 11 hits and is batting .275 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. J.D. Martinez has 186 hits for the Red Sox this season. He’s batting .329 on the year. Rafael Devers has three home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .656 over his past 10 games for Boston.
Comments