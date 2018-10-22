Houston Rockets’ James Harden, right, collides with Los Angeles Lakers’ Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Lakers’ Ingram grateful 4-game suspension wasn’t harsher

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

October 22, 2018 09:31 PM

LOS ANGELES

Brandon Ingram is grateful he wasn't punished more harshly for his role in the fight that got the Los Angeles Lakers' season off to a weird start.

Ingram began his four-game suspension Monday night when the Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

The normally mild-mannered forward confronted an official, shoved Houston's James Harden and threw punches at Chris Paul. Ingram acknowledged that his four-game ban was "better than we expected."

The Lakers were without two starters against the Spurs. Rajon Rondo began his three-game suspension for spitting and punching in his altercation with Paul, a longtime rival.

The Lakers' first season with LeBron James was never going to be boring, but James is eager to get back to basketball.

