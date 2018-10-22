NC State player gives Clemson fan a big lift

N.C. State's Terronne Prescod (70) helps fan Beth Hadley from Greenville, SC get onto the field after Clemson's 41-7 victory over N.C. State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (No Audio)
High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
Jordan Brown wasn't officially crowned homecoming king but he certainly stole the show at the Franklin Central High School homecoming presentation on September 28.
Justin Tusing gave his crown to Brown, a classmate with autism.
Cosmo the Cougar, mascot of Brigham Young University, loses its head during a front flip in the end zone. Nearby staff were quick to scoop the head up for the person playing the mascot, and reattach it to the costume.
