Lawsuit: Safeco Field discriminates against wheelchair users

A nonprofit disability-rights law firm says wheelchair users attending Seattle Mariners games at Safeco Field get a "second-class" experience and has filed a lawsuit.
The Seattle Times reports that Washington Civil and Disability Advocate filed the lawsuit on Monday against the team and the public facilities district that owns the stadium.
The lawsuit contends that conditions at the ballpark violate the Americans with Disabilities Act and other laws. It says wheelchair-accessible seats are far from the field or have obstructed views.
The Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District directed questions about the lawsuit to the team.
Tim Hevly is vice president of communications for the Mariners. He says the team is working on making improvements.
