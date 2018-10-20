Kasatkina beats Jabeur to win Kremlin Cup

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 file photo, Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during a match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur became the first player from her country to reach a WTA tennis final on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 and she will next face Daria Kasatkina for the Kremlin Cup title. Jabeur, the 2011 junior champion at the French Open, beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the semifinals. Jason DeCrow, file AP Photo