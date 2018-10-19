Week 8 Preview: ACC showdown; Heisman Herbert; Auburn slump

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert went 20-of-26 with 250 yards, four touchdowns and no picks in their 62-14 win against Portland State during an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore. The front-runners have clearly been established in the Heisman race, but the question now is who else can emerge with a late rush? Thomas Boyd, file AP Photo