UCF’s Josh Heupel on the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year list. Who else made it?

Offseason noise suggested UCF was facing a dro- off this season after head coach Scott Frost took his explosive playbook to Nebraska.
Well, the UCFast mantra got even quicker with Josh Heupel to begin the season.
And the Knights are off to an unbeaten start again, winning a close road game at Memphis last weekend and staying in the top 10 in both AP and Coaches’ polls.
Consequently, Heupel was named to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list this week.
Other coaches listed are as follows:
- Bill Clark (UAB)
- Mario Cristobal (Oregon)
- Dave Doeren (North Carolina State)
- Luke Fickell (Cincinnati)
- Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)
- Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)
- Tom Herman (Texas)
- Dana Holgorsen (West Virginia)
- Brian Kelly (Notre Dame)
- Seth Littrell (North Texas)
- Mike MacIntyre (Colorado)
- Dan Mullen (Florida)
- Ed Orgeron (LSU)
- Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma)
- Nick Saban (Alabama)
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Dabo Swinney (Clemson)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Charlie Strong (USF)
