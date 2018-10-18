Fulham’s struggles give frustrated Khan more thinking to do

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday Sept. 24, 2017, American sports magnate Shad Khan owner of England’s Premier League soccer team Fulham, at Wembley Stadium in London. Khan has something else to worry about aside from the collapse of his plans to buy Wembley Stadium, as his Fulham soccer team is struggling in its first season back in the top division with a five-match winless run. Matt Dunham, FILE AP Photo