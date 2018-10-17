Saints’ already potent offense widening options

In this Sept. 30, 2018 photo New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. No team has done more to limit Kamara’s influence on a game this season than New Orleans itself. That was by design, and Kamara says he’s OK with it if an increasingly dynamic offense helps the Saints keep winning. “I’m not worried about touches, whether it’s a lot or a little,” Kamara said after practice Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. “Just take advantage of the plays that come.” Bill Kostroun AP Photo