This college football player is homeless after Hurricane Michael. Here’s how to help.

Hurricane Michael’s destructive path destroyed Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson’s home in Panama City last week.
With FSU on a bye last week, players were given the option to return home during the break, and Robinson returned to Panama City following the storm, ESPN reported.
After helping his family, Robinson was back at practice in Tallahassee on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
Then a GoFundMe page was set up seeking a $50,000 goal to help rebuild his home. In less than a day of it getting established, nearly $21,000 was raised.
“On Wednesday October 10th, 2018 Hurricane Michael ripped through my hometown of Panama City, Florida leaving so much destruction in its wake,” Robinson wrote on the GoFundMe page established after consulting with the NCAA and FSU’s athletics compliance department. “My family home was destroyed, like so many others, leaving me and my mother homeless. I, Janarius Robinson, am a junior at Florida State University and all of our belongings were lost in the hurricane. We love Panama City. It is where my mother was raised and we want to rebuild our home. All donations will be greatly appreciated. God Bless.”
Robinson detailed Hurricane Michael’s destruction in Panama City to the Tallahassee Democrat.
“It was very weird because it just really looked like someone dropped a nuclear bomb on us,” Robinson told the outlet. “Everything is destroyed. From buildings to schools to houses. Churches. If you didn’t know where you was, you wouldn’t know because nothing looks the same.”
