Milwaukee Brewers’ Domingo Santana hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Domingo Santana hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo
Milwaukee Brewers’ Domingo Santana hits an RBI double during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Sports

Brewers, Dodgers tied after 12 innings in NLCS Game 4

The Associated Press

October 17, 2018 01:57 AM

LOS ANGELES

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 after 12 innings in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

With the Brewers leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, the defending NL champion Dodgers went ahead when Brian Dozier singled home a run in the first inning off Gio Gonzalez.

Milwaukee, seeking its first World Series appearance since 1982, tied the score in the fifth when pinch-hitter Domingo Santana hit an RBI double against Rich Hill.

Both teams used all their position players and both teams wasted plenty of chances. The Brewers were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and the Dodgers 1 for 9.

This matched the longest postseason game this year, Colorado's 2-1, 13-inning victory over the Chicago Cubs in the NL wild-card matchup.

It will be a quick turnaround. Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

  Comments  