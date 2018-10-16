No rivalry here: After Hurricane Michael, the UCF Knights did this to help Tallahassee

Hurricane Michael ravaged Florida’s Panhandle region last week.
Homes were destroyed, roads were damaged, power and life was lost.
People’s way of life were altered, including Florida State’s football team and it’s students in Tallahassee.
On Tuesday, aid came from a place with one of the largest alumni bases in the country and a team considered the best college football team in Florida.
UCF’s football equipment truck was spotted in Tallahassee dropping off pallets of water for the Hurricane Michael relief effort.
The official FSU admissions Twitter account referred to UCF as the Golden Knights, before apologizing for the gaffe.
Regardless, UCF’s official Twitter account quickly accepted.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
