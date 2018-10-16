After championship dreams were dashed, is Auburn’s Gus Malzahn coaching for his job?

Auburn’s season is off to a mediocre start with the Tigers, who were a top-10 ranked team in the preseason and are no longer in the Top 25.
Auburn has lost two games in a row — to Mississippi State and Tennessee — to give the Tigers a 4-3 record.
That led head coach Gus Malzahn, who signed a seven-year contract extension worth $49 million earlier this year, to answer questions regarding his future.
When asked if he was coaching for his job, Malzahn told 247 Sports on Tuesday:
“No. I feel like I’m coaching for my players in the next game. We have to finish this thing the right way. I really expect us to do that. Are we disappointed? Yes. I’m disappointed, our players are disappointed, our fans are disappointed but we have to get through this, and we are going to get through it. and the way to get through it is to finish strong.”
Malzahn’s buyout, according to Saturday Down South, is just more than 32 million.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments