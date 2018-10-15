Nance Jr. staying home with Cavs, signs 4-year extension

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo Cleveland Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr. shoots before Game 6 of the team’s first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers and Nance have agreed on a four-year, $44.8 million contract extension. The sides reached terms on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 which was a deadline to work out a deal. Nance joined the Cavs last season, coming over in a trade from the Lakers. Cleveland views the 25-year-old as one of its core players as it rebuilds without LeBron James. Darron Cummings, file AP Photo