What happened when Dwyane Wade reunited with trash-talking Kevin Hart? This special gift.

Months after comedian/actor Kevin Hart trash-talked Dwyane Wade during the 2017 NBA playoffs, the two reunited with Wade giving Hart a personalized jersey, with a twist.
Wade presented Hart with a kid-sized jersey, which Hart adamantly said was for his son, in a video posted to Instagram.
Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union could be heard in the background asking, “Are you sure?”
Hart, a noted Philadelphia sports fan, tried to get onto the Eagles’ championship podium at last year’s Super Bowl before security denied him access, according to Sports Illustrated.
And then during the NBA playoffs last season, Hart talked trash to Wade, who dropped 28 points in the Heat’s victory over the Sixers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments