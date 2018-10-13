Knicks waive Joakim Noah after just 2 seasons

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks’ Joakim Noah (13) walks to the bench during a time out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Noah’s disappointing Knicks career is over after just two seasons. Unable to find a trade, the Knicks waived the center Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, with two years and $37.8 million remaining on his contract. Tony Gutierrez, File AP Photo