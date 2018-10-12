No. 6 West Virginia on upset alert at Iowa State

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. Iowa State is on its third starting quarterback with true freshman Brock Purdy, who last week at then-No. 25 Oklahoma State entered on the second series. He threw for 318 yards with four touchdowns, and ran for 84 yards and another score in a 48-42 victory. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo