Kershaw, Dodgers host Brewers in Game 1 of NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, first in NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:09 p.m. Eastern
PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 155 strikeouts in regular season) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (10-11, 4.21 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 148 strikeouts in regular season)
BOTTOM LINE: The Brewers come into the contest with an 11-game winning streak after a sweep of the Rockies in the NLDS. Milwaukee's lineup has 218 home runs this season, Christian Yelich paces them with 36 homers. The Dodgers enter the series after winning their NLDS match up with the Atlanta Braves in four games. Los Angeles gives up 2.1 runs per game when Kershaw starts. Yasiel Puig helped the Dodgers earn a 21-5 win when these two teams last met on Aug. 2. He went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Kemp has 21 home runs and 85 RBIs in 146 games for the Dodgers. Max Muncy has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .750 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Jesus Aguilar has 35 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Ryan Braun has five home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .795 over his past 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs. Brewers: 9-1, .289 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs.
