The best — and worst — SEC quarterbacks on third- and fourth-down passes

CFB Film Room detailed how often SEC quarterbacks throw past the first down marker on third- and fourth-down plays, and how what their success rate is on those pass attempts.
What it shows is just how bad Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham has been this season, while Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is the most successful SEC quarterback on third and fourth down throws past the sticks.
But that shouldn’t be a surprise to college football fans of the two Iron Bowl rivals.
Stidham ranks last among SEC quarterbacks with 41.7 percent of his passes going past the first down marker on third and fourth down attempts.
His adjusted completion percentage, which divides the total of completions and drops against the difference of attempts and throw away balls, is a paltry 35 percent. That’s also dead-last among SEC signal-callers.
Tagovailoa’s numbers skyrocket to 76.9 percent on adjusted completion percentage from the 61.9 percent of his pass attempts past the sticks on third and fourth down.
Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano leads SEC quarterbacks by throwing 75.8 percent of his passes past the marker on third and fourth down. His success rate is 64 percent.
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond (6.2 percent increase) is the only other SEC quarterback to see a higher success rate comparative to the percentage of passes thrown past the markers on third and fourth down conversion attempts.
UF’s Feleipe Franks and LSU’s Joe Burrows have two of the bigger drops in success rate on those pass attempts.
Franks and Burrows throw at least 63 percent of their passes on third and fourth down past the first down chains, but have at least a 21.6 or more percent drop in their success rate.
