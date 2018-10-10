Kyrie Irving opens up about reason leaving Cleveland Cavs. It involves LeBron James

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving opened up about the reason he left the Cleveland Cavaliers and it involved former Cavs and Heat star LeBron James, according to Bleacher Report.
The outlet reported Irving had a thought that James, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason, would leave Cleveland for a second time.
James won multiple NBA titles with the Heat after making his infamous decision to take his talent to South Beach, which drew the ire of many Cleveland fans for the nationally televised spectacle.
“Like, keep it real,” Irving told Bleacher Report. “If I was still in Cleveland, I would be ... like everything that was foreseen to happen, happened.”
The outlet reporter, “loose translation: If I’d stayed, I’d be stranded on a non-contender, with a lineup built to support a different superstar.”
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments