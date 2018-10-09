Saints QB Drew Brees breaks NFL record for yards passed

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed Peyton Manning to became the NFL's career passing yardage leader after the Saints' win against the Washington Redskins on Monday night.
Who caught the Drew Brees record-breaking pass? This UCF Knights alum

By Jason Dill

October 09, 2018 11:25 AM

By now, football fans know there’s a new passing king in New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

He broke Peyton Manning’s career passing yards record, which stood at 71,940 yards.

AP18282175298250.jpg
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after breaking the NFL all-time passing yards record in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Bill Feig AP

But what isn’t quite so well-known for the average football fan is the player on the receiving end of the record-breaking pass didn’t come from a Power 5 school.

Rather, Tre’Quan Smith is a UCF alumnus. The rookie entered Monday night’s game against the Washington Redskins with just one catch this season.

Then came the 62-yard touchdown reception that sent Brees into the NFL record book.

“Not a bomb, not a 60-yard bomb, with a touchdown at that,” Smith told the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Smith told the outlet he made sure not to drop the ball.

“It turns out it was the money-maker, the one that made history,” Smith told the paper.

Smith added a 35-yard touchdown, giving him three catches on the season with two scores.

