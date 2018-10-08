Ronald Acuna Jr. broke a Mickey Mantle record. But Acuna didn’t know who Mantle was

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s grand slam propelled the Atlanta Braves to a victory to avoid elimination against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Divison Series.
It also sent the 20-year-old rookie sensation into the Major League Baseball record books.
His grand slam broke Hall of Fame and New York Yankees legendary outfielder Mickey Mantle’s record for being the youngest to hit a grand slam home run in the postseason.
Mantle set the record in the 1953 World Series when he was 21 years old.
When asked after the game, though, Acuna had no idea who Mantle was.
“I wasn’t even born then,” Acuna, who was born in 1997 in Venezuela, told The Athletic.
