FSU’s trick play against Miami sent to ACC for rule clarification

The trick play, involving a double pass, negated by a penalty that denied a Florida State touchdown in its loss drew the ire of the Seminoles coaching staff last Saturday in Miami.

The play saw quarterback Deondre Francois throw to D.J. Matthews, who threw to Keith Gavin for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Now head coach Willie Taggart is taking the play to the ACC seeking clarification on the play referees ruled was a forward pass negating the second pass attempt, according to Tomahawk Nation.

“We sent it in to get some clarity, to make sure that we’re doing it the way we thought we should do it and the way we execute it,” Taggart told Tomahawk Nation. “So, we’re waiting to hear back to make sure we get clarity on how we do it so we don’t make that mistake again. Again, we thought we did it the right way.”

Taggart told reporters following the 28-27 loss to the Hurricanes the referees said it wasn’t close to not being a forward pass.

Here’s how it looked and Taggart’s reaction on the sideline after the call went against the Seminoles:

Willie was LIVID after the overturned touchdown pass from DJ.#FSUvsUM pic.twitter.com/hriYBCnSjL — NoleGIFs (@NoleGIFs) October 6, 2018

