Jets’ Kacy Rodgers not with team while dealing with illness

FILE - In this May 25, 2016, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers speaks to reporters, in Florham Park, N.J. Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles calls a “serious” illness and it’s uncertain if he’ll be on the sideline for the team’s game against Denver. Bowles made the unprompted announcement Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, during his news conference after the Jets’ final full practice before facing the Broncos at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

FILE - In this May 25, 2016, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers speaks to reporters, in Florham Park, N.J. Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles calls a "serious" illness and it's uncertain if he'll be on the sideline for the team's game against Denver. Kathy Willens, File

FILE - In this May 25, 2016, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers speaks to reporters, in Florham Park, N.J. Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles calls a "serious" illness and it's uncertain if he'll be on the sideline for the team's game against Denver. AP Photo