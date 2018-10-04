Burglary crew targeted NBA star LeBron James’ Los Angeles home. So he did this.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star LeBron James has increased security in his Los Angeles home to combat a reported burglary attempt, TMZ Sports reported.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers star was one of several famous people targeted. Others included actor Matt Damon and actress Viola Davis.
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and singer-actress Rihanna were among celebrities victimized by a burglary crew, which saw four members arrested this week, according to the L.A. Times.
According to TMZ Sports, James “has at least 10 armed security personnel at the home — including off-duty police officers.” The outlet also reported James is working with the NBA’s security team.
