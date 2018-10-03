Capitals winger Tom Wilson banned 20 games for preseason hit

St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, is tended to by a trainer after he was checked by Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson, not seen, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Washington. Also seen are Blues defenseman Vince Dunn (29), St. Louis Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern (62) and St. Louis Blues right wing Dmitrij Jaskin (23), of Russia. Nick Wass AP Photo