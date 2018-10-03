A ‘presidential alert’ hit cellphones nationwide. The Atlanta Braves had a funny spin.

The Atlanta Braves social media team put a funny spin on the presidential alert that hit cell phones across America on Wednesday afternoon.
The alert told cell phone users “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
Following the alert, various photoshopped tweets replacing the alert’s message with commentary and funny messages popped up on Twitter.
The Braves, who are set to open the National League Division Series on Thursday against the Dodgers, joined in, too.
“Rep the A Day,” the Braves captioned in an emergency alert photo posted to Twitter. “Wherever you are, don’t forget to wear your Braves gear tomorrow for ‘Rep the A’ Thursday!”
First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 8:37 p.m. eastern time.
