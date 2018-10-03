South Korea could feel home pressure at International Crown

FILE - In this March 25, 2018, file photo, Cristie Kerr hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament, in Carlsbad, Calif. South Korea is determined to take the UL International Crown from the defending champion United States, hoping that a partisan home crowd will be a help and not a hindrance. American Kerr feels the pressure will be all on the hosts. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo