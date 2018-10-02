Deer sprints across football field ahead of player’s 90-plus yard touchdown run

A bizarre sequence in a high school football game in Coupeville, Wash., shows a deer running across the field and into the end zone, steps ahead of a player en route to a 90-plus yard touchdown run.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service