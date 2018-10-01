Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Denver. David Zalubowski AP Photo

Sports

Mahomes rallies Chiefs past Broncos, 27-23

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

October 01, 2018 11:41 PM

DENVER

Patrick Mahomes rallied the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

The Chiefs (4-0) took a two-game lead over the Broncos (2-2) in the AFC West with their sixth straight win over their rivals.

Down 23-13, Mahomes directed a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes and culminated with a 2-yard TD toss to tight end Travis Kelce, then added a 60-yard touchdown drive, handing off to Kareem Hunt for the 4-yard score with 1:39 remaining.

It was the first time since 2004 that the Broncos blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead at home.

Denver abandoned its successful ground game in favor of three-wide receiver sets that resulted in a quick three-and-out in between Kansas City's scoring drives.

  Comments  