Crowd roars as homecoming king gives crown to classmate with autism

Jordan Brown wasn't officially crowned homecoming king but he certainly stole the show at the Franklin Central High School homecoming presentation on September 28. Justin Tusing gave his crown to Brown, a classmate with autism.
