FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2018, file photo, then-Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie watches during the first half the team’s NCAA college basketball game in Storrs, Conn. The University of Connecticut and former coach Ollie have been notified by the NCAA of alleged recruiting and other violations during his tenure at the school. The notice of allegations, released Friday night, Sept. 28, by UConn with the names of recruits redacted, includes numerous charges, including unethical conduct by Ollie for allegedly provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars, Hall of Famer Ray Allen and San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay.
UConn holds 1st practice day after NCAA violations announced

By PAT EATON-ROBB AP Sports Writer

September 29, 2018 10:56 AM

STORRS, Conn.

UConn has opened basketball practice under new coach Dan Hurley a day after being notified by the NCAA of alleged recruiting and other violations during Kevin Ollie's tenure at the school.

Hurley says he's aware of the allegations and trusts the judgment of the administration.

The notice of allegations, released Friday night by UConn with the names of recruits redacted, include numerous charges. They include improper workouts and unethical conduct by Ollie for allegedly provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars, Hall of Famer Ray Allen and Rudy Gay.

The NCAA recommends the case be reviewed by a hearing panel of its Committee on Infractions "pursuant to procedures applicable to a severe breach of conduct."

The school says the players won't comment on the allegations. UConn opens its season on Nov. 8 against Morehead State.

