Toro Rosso confirms Kvyat to return to F1 in 2019

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat of Russia walks in the paddock ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. Toro Rosso says Daniil Kvyat will return to the Formula One grid in 2019, it was announced Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. The Russian driver replaces Pierre Gasly, who moves up to the main Red Bull team for 2019. Gasly earlier replaced Kvyat at Toro Rosso part-way through the 2017 season. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo