Clint Frank’s family selling his 1937 Heisman Trophy

FILE - This is a 1937 file photo showing Yale football player Clint Frank. Laurie Dorsey remembers seeing her father’s Heisman Trophy as a child. It was prominently displayed in the game room of the family’s house. Her father, Clint Frank, won the award in 1937 as a running back and safety for Yale. Frank died in July 1992 at age 76, and his Heisman remained in the family all along. However, Dorsey, who now owns it along with a sister and two brothers, said they have decided to sell it. Frank’s Heisman is part of Heritage Auctions’ sports memorabilia offerings and is open for bidding through Oct.18. File AP Photo