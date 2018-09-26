Focus on roughing the passer giving NFL a black eye

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers’ Clay Matthews tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second half of an NFL football game, in Green Bay, Wis. Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer on the play. The NFL is getting roughed up over its amplified enforcement of roughing the passer penalties that has produced head-scratching, game-changing calls and a season-ending injury to a defender trying to comply with the league’s mandate not to land on the quarterback. What constitutes a clean hit anymore is anyone’s guess. Mike Roemer, File AP Photo