McIlroy says Tiger Woods 1 of 12 Americans at Ryder Cup

Europe’s Rory McIlroy, left, and Europe team vice-captain Graeme McDowell chat as they stand on the 16th green during a practice round at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National. Matt Dunham AP Photo