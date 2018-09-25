Giuseppe Rossi faces one-year ban for doping case in Italy

FILE - In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 file photo Genoa forward Giuseppe Rossi celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa and Fiorentina at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy. Italy’s anti-doping agency Nado Italia announced on Tuesday Sept. 25, 2018 that Rossi will stand trial next week after testing positive for and eye drug that can be used as a masking agent. ANSA via AP Simone Arveda