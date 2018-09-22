Dynamic Warriors big man Jordan Bell ready for second season

FILE - In this July 6, 2018 file photo, Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Bell, center, drives between Los Angeles Clippers’ Sindarius Thornwell, left, and Jawun Evans during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas. Bell had pushed his body to the brink, to exhaustion one mid-August day with far from enough food and fuel. He did Soul Cycle, weights and conditioning, then a couple hours of open gym in Los Angeles, his regular routine all summer to get ready for his second season with the NBA champion Warriors.. John Locher, File AP Photo