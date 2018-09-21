No. 5 Oklahoma learning how to handle Army’s triple option

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (7) is sacked by Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla. It might be strange for longtime college football fans to imagine that Oklahoma’s roster is almost completely unfamiliar with the triple option offense. That made Army’s offense difficult to simulate in practice as the fifth-ranked Sooners prepared to host the Black Knights on Saturday. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo