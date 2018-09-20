Buccaneers fans show the dark side of ‘FitzMagic,’ at the expense of Dolphins player and family

“FitzMagic” should only be used for good, not evil.

So when the dark forces of the internet came for his mom Tuesday, Minkah Fitzpatrick did not take it lightly.

News that Fitzpatrick had trademarked the “FitzMagic” nickname irked Buccaneers fans believing that Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick — who is off to an MVP-level start to the season — deserves the moniker. And they went straight to the gutter to express that disappointment.

“Some very unnecessary comments directed toward myself and my family,” Fiztpatrick, the Dolphins’ excellent rookie defensive back, said Wednesday. “It is what it is. People are going to speak their minds about whatever, especially when it’s behind a keyboard. It’s all good.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fitzpatrick’s mother, Melissa, was the target of much of the abuse on Twitter.

“It kind of upset me a whole lot, because it’s my mom,” Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “I really don’t want her to be involved in anything that is directed toward me. Everyone is protective of their mother. But she’s very protective of me. She’s seen some of the stuff that’s come my way. I’ve dealt with it before. I played on a big stage in college and had my fair share of mistakes and got all kinds of backlash. I know how handle it, but she’s never really been through something like that. So she’s been a protective mother, doing what every mother would do, protect their son.”

He added: “It’s nothing compared to what me and my family have been through before. I kind of laugh at it, use it as fuel. If they want me to earn my nickname, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Minkah said he has not heard from Ryan Fitzpatrick or his camp about his family’s decision to trademark “FitzMagic” for licensing purposes. But if he did?

“If he wants the name, he can take it,” Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “He’s a certified vet. Great football player. If he wants it, he can contact me or my people, and he can have it. If he wants it, he can take it. He’s just got to talk to me. I really don’t think it was as big of a deal as people made it out to be. Like I said earlier, if he wanted it, I’m sure he could have used it at some point.”