Amid banter, NHL officials get refresher course at camp

Linesman Libor Suchanek (60) drops the puck for Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. If players need camp to prepare for the start of the season, the officials are no different. “We get to refresh the rules, and it gets us back in the flow,” veteran linesman Tony Sericolo said. “You start thinking hockey again because for a couple of months, we’re home, we’re relaxing.” Chris O'Meara AP Photo