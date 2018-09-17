Week 2 ICYMI: I quit! Bills CB calls it a career at halftime

Buffalo Bills’ Vontae Davis, center, gets up after Los Angeles Chargers’ Mike Williams, right, scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. How’s THAT for a halftime adjustment? While the rest of the Buffalo Bills jogged into the locker room at halftime of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, cornerback Vontae Davis jogged in, then just kept on going. Later, Davis posted on Twitter that he was, in fact, calling it a career. Adrian Kraus AP Photo