After poor opener, Cardinals look to control Gurley, Rams

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford (9) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Glendale, Ariz. Six years before the Rams chose Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick to be the savior of a struggling franchise, they tried the same thing with Sam Bradford. And if Bradford had been running an offense created by the likes of Sean McVay, he might still be in that job instead of being on the other sideline Sunday with the Cardinals. Ross D. Franklin, file AP Photo