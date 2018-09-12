Yankees closer Chapman could return from DL next week

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo New York Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in New York. Chapman could return next week from nearly a month on the disabled list. He has not pitched since Aug. 21 because of left knee tendinitis, which has bothered him throughout the season. The 30-year-old left-hander threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 and was to return to New York for treatment. Frank Franklin II, file AP Photo