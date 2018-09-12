Mississippi high school football player dies after collapse

A high school football player in Mississippi has died after he collapsed during a game.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green told news outlets that 15-year-old William Anderson at Houston High School was taken to a hospital in Tupelo after he complained of severe chest pain during a junior varsity game Monday night.
Green said Anderson was pronounced dead about 11 p.m.
Houston School District Superintendent Tony Cook said in a statement that grief counselors were at the school Tuesday to help students, teammates and friends deal with the death.
Green said Anderson had been diagnosed with high blood pressure and was controlling the problem with his diet. Green said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.
