Correction: World Equestrian Games story

In this aerial photo taken on Sept. 21, 2010, a giant corn field maze at the Kelley Farms welcomes the riders for the World Equestrian Games, in Lexington, Ky. It’s referred to as the Super Bowl of equestrian competition. The World Equestrian Games are scheduled to kick off Wednesday, Sept 12, 2018 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina, two hours west of Charlotte. They run through Sept. 23. The games feature more than 600 equestrians from 71 countries and six continents competing in eight different disciplines. The event is expected to attract more than 500,000 people. The Lexington Herald-Leader via AP Charles Bertram