Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws as Oakland Raiders nose tackle P.J. Hall looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Ben Margot AP Photo

Rams spoil Gruden’s return with 33-13 win over Raiders

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

September 11, 2018 01:35 AM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes, newcomer Marcus Peters returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams spoiled coach Jon Gruden's much-anticipated return to the Oakland sideline by beating the Raiders 33-13 on Monday night.

The Rams (1-0) scored on a 19-yard shovel pass from Goff to Todd Gurley in the first quarter and an 8-yard strike to Cooper Kupp in the third to win in Gruden's first game as coach of the Raiders (0-1) since the end of the 2001 season.

Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay after that season and beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl the following year. He has been announcing for ESPN for the past nine seasons before Oakland owner Mark Davis finally lured him back to the delight of Raiders fans.

