Maradona says his off-pitch issues are in the past

Former soccer great Diego Maradona speaks at a press conference where he was presented as the new manager of the Dorados of Sinaloa, in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Maradona, whose public battles with cocaine made him soccer’s poster child for the perils of substance abuse, is setting up camp in Mexico’s drug cartel heartland as the new coach of a second-tier team. Marco Ugarte AP Photo