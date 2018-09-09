Matt Patricia makes Lions debut Monday night against Jets

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia talks to a team member during the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit. Patricia is about to lead an NFL team for the first time in Week 1 against the New York Jets. Patricia declined to share his emotions entering a big day in his life, keeping people guessing much like his mentor has done for years. He was on Bill Belichick’s staff for 14 seasons with the New England Patriots. Rick Osentoski, File AP Photo